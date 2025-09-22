Kyrgyzstan Seeks To Pull Fortune From World Bank's IDA To Set Up Kindergartens
"Of this amount, $4 million would be provided as an interest-free loan with a 50-year maturity, while $2.2 million would come in the form of a grant.
The support is crucial, as more than half of children in the country remain outside the preschool education system," said Bekeshev.
IDA is a World Bank financial institution that helps to fight extreme poverty in the 74 world's lowest-income countries by providing concessional loans and grants. Eligibility for IDA support depends first and foremost on a country's relative poverty, defined as GNI per capita below an established threshold and updated annually ($1,325 in the fiscal year 2026). Some countries are IDA-eligible based on per capita income levels and referred to as“blend” countries. Kyrgyzstan is a blend country for IDA.
