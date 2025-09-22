Jordan Urges Islamic Nations To Harness Technology For Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Islamic countries must harness technology to drive economic and social development, an ICT sector representative said Monday, urging collaboration to build more sustainable economies.Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, who represents the information and communications technology sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, made the remarks during the "Invest in Digital Economy" Forum, held under the theme "Digital Transformation for a Sustainable Digital Economy."Al-Rawajbeh said Jordan has already advanced along this path through its economic and administrative modernization programs, designed to stimulate growth, empower youth, and create jobs. He noted that under the Economic Modernization Vision, Jordan is steadily building a comprehensive digital economy anchored in digital transformation, entrepreneurship, and innovation.He called on Islamic countries to tap into opportunities within Jordan's ICT sector, which has flourished over the past decades thanks to consistent royal support. The sector, he said, has become a key driver of the national economy, offering solutions that improve everyday life for citizens.While progress has been made across the Islamic world in advancing the digital economy, Al-Rawajbeh stressed the need to build on this momentum, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-gaming, and cybersecurity."The digital economy is no longer optional, it's a foundation for growth," he said, explaining that digitalization expands opportunities, attracts investment, boosts productivity, and improves service quality.He added that investors and business leaders increasingly seek countries with advanced infrastructure capable of supporting technological transformation. Jordan, he said, is well-positioned to serve as a regional hub for the digital economy, which now accounts for 12% of GDP, enhancing integration into the global economy and improving export access to international markets.Al-Rawajbeh also highlighted the significance of hosting the forum in partnership with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development for the second consecutive year, describing it as a testament to Jordan's pioneering role in ICT and its regional success stories.