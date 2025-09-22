Jordan, UK Discuss Boosting Investment Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, met on Monday with British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries.The talks highlighted promising opportunities to expand British investments in Jordan, particularly in priority sectors. Abu Ghazaleh noted that UK investments in the kingdom currently total around 1.2 billion dinars ($1.7 billion), according to Central Bank of Jordan data, with most concentrated in manufacturing.He stressed the government's commitment to improving the business climate and providing facilities for investors in order to bolster Jordan's position as an attractive regional and international investment destination.Ambassador Hall praised the depth of bilateral economic ties and reaffirmed the United Kingdom's interest in further increasing its investments in Jordan, building on progress achieved in recent years.