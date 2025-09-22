Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, UK Discuss Boosting Investment Ties


2025-09-22 06:06:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, met on Monday with British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries.
The talks highlighted promising opportunities to expand British investments in Jordan, particularly in priority sectors. Abu Ghazaleh noted that UK investments in the kingdom currently total around 1.2 billion dinars ($1.7 billion), according to Central Bank of Jordan data, with most concentrated in manufacturing.
He stressed the government's commitment to improving the business climate and providing facilities for investors in order to bolster Jordan's position as an attractive regional and international investment destination.
Ambassador Hall praised the depth of bilateral economic ties and reaffirmed the United Kingdom's interest in further increasing its investments in Jordan, building on progress achieved in recent years.

MENAFN22092025000117011021ID1110092988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search