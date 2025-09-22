Jordan, UK Discuss Boosting Investment Ties
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, met on Monday with British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries.
The talks highlighted promising opportunities to expand British investments in Jordan, particularly in priority sectors. Abu Ghazaleh noted that UK investments in the kingdom currently total around 1.2 billion dinars ($1.7 billion), according to Central Bank of Jordan data, with most concentrated in manufacturing.
He stressed the government's commitment to improving the business climate and providing facilities for investors in order to bolster Jordan's position as an attractive regional and international investment destination.
Ambassador Hall praised the depth of bilateral economic ties and reaffirmed the United Kingdom's interest in further increasing its investments in Jordan, building on progress achieved in recent years.
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's Minister of Investment, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, met on Monday with British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall to discuss ways to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries.
The talks highlighted promising opportunities to expand British investments in Jordan, particularly in priority sectors. Abu Ghazaleh noted that UK investments in the kingdom currently total around 1.2 billion dinars ($1.7 billion), according to Central Bank of Jordan data, with most concentrated in manufacturing.
He stressed the government's commitment to improving the business climate and providing facilities for investors in order to bolster Jordan's position as an attractive regional and international investment destination.
Ambassador Hall praised the depth of bilateral economic ties and reaffirmed the United Kingdom's interest in further increasing its investments in Jordan, building on progress achieved in recent years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment