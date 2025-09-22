Jordan, Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Foreign Ministry Secretary-General, Ambassador Dhaifallah Fayez, on Monday held talks in Amman with Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Bakhromjon Aloyev.
The two officials co-chaired the second round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, discussing bilateral issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international priorities.
The consultations also followed up on the outcomes of the recent royal visit to Uzbekistan, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Foreign Ministry Secretary-General, Ambassador Dhaifallah Fayez, on Monday held talks in Amman with Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Bakhromjon Aloyev.
The two officials co-chaired the second round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, discussing bilateral issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international priorities.
The consultations also followed up on the outcomes of the recent royal visit to Uzbekistan, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment