Jordan, Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Foreign Ministry Secretary-General, Ambassador Dhaifallah Fayez, on Monday held talks in Amman with Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister, Bakhromjon Aloyev.The two officials co-chaired the second round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, discussing bilateral issues of mutual interest as well as regional and international priorities.The consultations also followed up on the outcomes of the recent royal visit to Uzbekistan, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and investment ties between the two countries.