Justin Sun Enters The Perp DEX Arena: Sunperp Launches The Lowest Trading Fees In The Market

On the evening of September 19 (Beijing time), Justin Sun, the founder of TRON and advisor to HTX , joined an X Space event to introduce SunPerp, a new perpetual decentralized exchange (Perp DEX). The event, co-hosted by HTX Live, TRON, and SunPerp, was themed "The boundless imagination of the next generation of DEX" . This new platform is the first native Perp DEX built within the TRON ecosystem, marking a strategic move that leverages TRON's position in the stablecoin market.

During the livestream, Justin Sun detailed SunPerp's strategic goals, product features, and user incentives. He emphasized that SunPerp will help transform TRON from a“transfer chain" into a“trading chain”, paving the way for a new phase of rapid growth.

Why SunPerp Matters: A Key Piece of the Ecosystem

The launch of SunPerp was a carefully considered strategic decision for TRON's ecosystem expansion. Justin Sun noted that while most major public blockchains have their own perpetual futures platforms, TRON had a gap in this area. Building a Perp DEX was therefore essential to solidifying the TRON ecosystem. Given that TRON already has the largest circulation of USDT and that perpetual futures are a key use case for USDT, SunPerp is designed to meet the trading needs of TRON users and unlock the ecosystem's massive potential.

Justin Sun believed that perpetual futures are on track to replace spot trading as the new mainstream in crypto investment due to their superior liquidity, simpler settlement, greater capital efficiency, and freedom from asset-native chain restrictions. With TRON's strong stablecoin infrastructure, SunPerp will have access to a natural liquidity pool. Currently, millions of users make transactions on TRON every day. Sun noted that if even just 1% of these users switch to SunPerp, its user base could be as large as a second-tier centralized exchange, demonstrating its promising prospects. He expressed confidence in SunPerp's success, despite being a later entrant to the market: "We are firmly optimistic about the Perp track and believe that with an excellent product experience and solid underlying services, we can achieve latecomer advantage."

Looking ahead, SunPerp plans to expand to other public blockchains like Ethereum and BSC. It will also work with the HTX ecosystem, where HTX will continue to focus on centralized trading while SunPerp will serve on-chain users, together creating a powerful one-two punch.

The "Build First, Scale Next" Strategy

SunPerp is currently in its early beta phase. Just three days after the beta launched on September 20, registrations had already surpassed 1,000. In the short term, the team is focusing on refining the product to ensure smooth trading and market depth, and expanding asset coverage with timely listings of popular assets. These efforts are designed to build a strong foundation for a great user experience. Additional features to boost user growth will be rolled out in future versions.

"At this early stage, we've deliberately chosen not to introduce points, airdrops, or leaderboards," Justin Sun explained. "Instead, we want to perfect the core trading loop to make the execution and matching experience as seamless as possible. It's like the relationship between '1' and '0'; only by getting the '1' right can the countless zeros that follow truly hold value." He also assured that all on-chain activities by early users will be fully recorded and recognized in future incentive programs. "Any trades executed before the start of future campaigns will be counted."

Justin Sun also revealed that he will host a SunPerp launch event on October 1 during TOKEN2049, where he will share more exciting news.

Unmatched Benefits: The Industry's Lowest Futures Trading Fees

Beyond its powerful trading tools, SunPerp is also focused on offering generous benefits. A major highlight is its industry-low futures trading fees. "SunPerp is like the Temu of DEXs, and we've driven our futures trading fees down to the lowest in the market," said Justin Sun. Furthermore, SunPerp will soon launch a "Deposit for Cash Rewards" campaign, effectively returning gas fees to users. Other popular industry incentives, such as referral bonuses, points airdrops, and copy-trading systems, will also be introduced in phases.

SunPerp will also feature two mining models. The first is "Deposit to Earn," which allows users to deposit funds and earn up to 12% APY, with the flexibility to withdraw at any time. The second is "Trade to Earn," which rewards users who open positions with $SUN tokens, boosting user returns and engagement.

The $SUN token will be further empowered, with SunPerp's revenue used to buy back $SUN to strengthen its value and stability. $SUN will also be integrated into a wider range of use cases.

A CEX-Level On-Chain Trading Experience

Throughout the livestream, Justin Sun repeatedly emphasized that SunPerp's core mission is to "deliver an on-chain trading experience on par with centralized exchanges". This includes dimensions such as slippage control, matching efficiency, leverage capacity, and the timeliness and depth of asset support. "If we can match CEXs in asset coverage, capital efficiency, and liquidity depth, TRON's massive payments user base could transition into SunPerp's trading users," Sun noted.

SunPerp currently employs zero-knowledge proofs (ZK) to transmit order data to the TRON mainnet, ensuring user privacy. Unlike many other Perp DEXs, SunPerp lets users choose whether to display their positions, rather than disclosing them by default.

For fund security, a top concern for users, SunPerp is adhering to the high standards of large centralized exchanges. Justin Sun stated that the team has implemented rigorous control measures to prevent security incidents and eliminate vulnerabilities such as price manipulation or forced liquidations that have plagued other Perp DEXs. Backed by substantial funding, SunPerp is establishing a compensation mechanism and will create an independent address for the insurance fund to guard against possible security incidents and protect users.

Justin Sun: A Maturing Vision

After more than a decade in crypto, Justin Sun continues to innovate. Over the past year alone, he has launched SunPump, USDD 2.0, SunPerp, and other new products. He reflected on SunPerp's significance in his entrepreneurial journey, acknowledging that his pace has evolved. In contrast to the "heads-down, move-fast" style of his early ventures, today's product launches are more mature and strategically planned. "Every new project now is the result of thoughtful, strategic decision-making. SunPerp wasn't built just because of the recent hype around perpetuals. It's a strategic move carefully planned for the long-term growth of the TRON ecosystem."

However, one thing that has remained unchanged: Justin Sun's passion for building the crypto industry. "The passion is still very much alive," he said with a smile.

