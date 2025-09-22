MEXC Taps Industry Veteran Cecilia Hsueh As Chief Strategy Officer To Lead Next Stage Of Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced the appointment of Cecilia Hsueh as its new Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Cecilia is a seasoned blockchain entrepreneur and strategic leader with a background in management consulting and over a decade of experience in finance and technology, equipping her with a holistic approach to strategy and operation. She will lead MEXC's long-term growth initiatives, optimize the global market strategy, and strengthen the company's position as a leader in the digital asset ecosystem.

In her new role, Cecilia will be responsible for identifying new investment and growth opportunities across regions, coordinating resources across core business functions, and enhancing brand awareness worldwide. She will also play a pivotal role in advancing MEXC's mission to expand access to digital assets through innovation, security, and a global-first approach.

“Cecilia brings in a unique blend of consulting discipline and entrepreneurial experience that aligns perfectly with MEXC's next stage of development,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC.“Her track record of building, scaling, and advising leading Web3 businesses makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team as we continue to evolve into a global ecosystem.”

Before joining MEXC, Cecilia co-founded Morph, a next-generation Layer 2 network focused on bringing blockchain solutions to everyday life problems, and Phemex, a leading global crypto exchange that she helped scale from zero to a leading player. With extensive experience spanning Web3 adoption, consumer payments, and exchange growth, Cecilia's appointment brings deep industry expertise and competence to MEXC's global vision.

“I am excited to join MEXC at such an exciting time for the industry. Over the years, MEXC has been on a path of evolving from an exchange into a comprehensive platform, driven by innovation and expansion, and I look forward to contributing to its evolution into a Web3 ecosystem that empowers users, partners, and institutions worldwide.” Cecilia Hsueh, new Chief Strategy Officer at MEXC, added.

With Cecilia's appointment, MEXC continues to strengthen its leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to long-term global growth and innovation in digital finance.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact the MEXC PR Team: ...