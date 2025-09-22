Bigelow Tea Launches NEW Golden Turmeric Honey Herbal Tea plus Adaptogens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Delicious Cup Of Tea Crafted To Help Balance Everyday Stress

Fairfield, Connecticut, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bigelow Tea , the #1 tea brand in the U.S. and a third-generation family - and woman-owned company, proudly introduces a flavorful new addition to its Signature Line: Golden Turmeric Honey Herbal Tea plus Adaptogens . Adaptogens are herbs and spices that help the body acclimate to physical, mental, and emotional stress while supporting balance and overall well-being. Each carefully crafted cup, made with only the highest quality ingredients, offers a soothing experience to help tea drinkers find relief from everyday stress.

This delicious new blend features a unique, earthy recipe centered around vibrant turmeric, an adaptogen long revered for supporting the body's ability to manage physical, emotional, and environmental stress as noted in a study from Frontiers in Nutrition .

With its golden hue and delicious flavor, this tea combines turmeric with other time-honored adaptogens: Tulsi leaf (holy basil) and dandelion root. These ingredients have long been used to restore and maintain balance, offering gentle support for the sympathetic nervous system.

Each cup is a toasted comforting cup, where earthy turmeric harmonizes with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom delivering a sweet honey finish.

"I'm so excited to introduce our newest tea, Golden Turmeric Honey Herbal Tea plus Adaptogens,” shares Cindi Bigelow, third-generation president and CEO of Bigelow Tea.“This earthy blend of turmeric and sweet honey is a beautifully unique recipe crafted to deliver a delicious flavor in line with our goal to make products that are good for you. Each ingredient was carefully selected to create a soothing, balanced tea that supports good living. We aspire for each cup of Bigelow Tea to be a cup of joy which feels especially important in today's fast-paced world. It's all about offering a moment of comfort with every cup. I really hope you enjoy this tea as much as I do!"

Flavor-forward and functionally inspired, this herbal tea was developed with the modern tea drinker in mind, those who seek beverages that support both mind and body without sacrificing taste. Whether you're easing into your morning or winding down at night, this herbal tea blend invites you to "take a moment just for you."

Key Benefits and Features:



Adaptogen-rich blend with turmeric, Tulsi leaf, and dandelion root.



Supports the body's response to physical, mental, and emotional stress.



Naturally caffeine-free and comforting for daily balance.



An earthy tea featuring vibrant turmeric spiced with a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamon followed by a touch of sweet honey.

Designed to be enjoyed hot or iced, any time of day.

New Golden Turmeric Honey Herbal Tea plus Adaptogens is already available as of August 1st, adding a vibrant and grounding option to your tea collection. It's the latest example of Bigelow's ongoing commitment to innovation and wellness in every cup. SRP of $3.49

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family and woman-owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category 80 years ago. The third-generation company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America's #1 leading tea company brand. Producing over 2.3 billion tea bags annually in the company's three blending and packaging facilities in the U.S., the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored , Traditional , Green , Herbal , Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic , Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusion including its flagship specialty tea flavor, “Constant Comment” ®, an all-time American favorite. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide and internationally as well as on

