Sarai Korpacz Releases New Single Season Of Jubilee On September 22Nd

NEW HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Christian singer-songwriter Sarai Korpacz announces the release of her new single, Season of Jubilee, available on all major streaming platforms beginning September 22, 2025. The release is accompanied by both an official music video and a lyric video, offering listeners a vibrant celebration of faith, freedom, and restoration.

Rooted in Isaiah 61 and Jesus' declaration in Luke 4:19, Season of Jubilee draws on the biblical promise of renewal and liberty. In the synagogue, Jesus read aloud that He had come to proclaim the“acceptable year of the Lord,” signifying that He fulfilled what was once anticipated every 50 years under the Jubilee cycle described in Leviticus 25. Through Him, a permanent season of restoration, hope, and freedom is now available to all.

“Season of Jubilee is more than a song; it's a declaration of freedom and renewal,” said Sarai Korpacz.“My prayer is that as people hear it, the reality of the liberty Jesus brings penetrates hearts and minds - bringing hope, joy, and lasting change.”

With uplifting melodies and biblically rich lyrics, Season of Jubilee calls listeners into a celebration of the freedom Christ provides, echoing the eternal truth that His Kingdom brings lasting liberty, joy, and rest.

Season of Jubilee is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major digital platforms. Watch the official music video and lyric video on YouTube.

