Vocalbeats.AI Strengthens Commitment To AI Advancement As Sponsor Of Singapore's Futurechina Global Forum 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FutureChina Global Forum 2025 convened leaders from more than 25 countries, with Sponsor Vocalbeats championing a future where artificial intelligence strengthens human connection.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore AI innovation company is pleased to announce it was a Sponsor of FutureChina Global Forum 2025 . The sponsorship highlighted the company's mission to strengthen human communication and cross-cultural understanding through advanced artificial intelligence, while contributing to one of Asia's most prestigious forums along with other major sponsors such as Temasek and Sembcorp.

Now in its 16th year, the FutureChina Global Forum, organized by Business China , was themed 'The World in Flux: Challenges and Opportunities'. It took place on 19 September 2025, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore and convened renowned speakers from more than 25 countries, including senior government officials, academics, business leaders, and innovators.

is committed to transforming the way people live, work, and connect using digital applications, driving new levels of efficiency and creativity through artificial intelligence,” said Marco Lai Jinnan, CEO of

“By supporting the FutureChina Global Forum, we are proud to contribute to the global conversation on how AI can not only bridge cultures and strengthen human connections, but also empower innovation and create opportunities that transform everyday life."

The 2025 Forum featured a full roster of keynote speeches, fireside chats, and sector deep-dives about important topics such as geopolitics, ASEAN–China economic ties, and China's evolving policies and technological transformation, including AI. The evening culminated in the Business China Awards, honouring exceptional contributions to Singapore–China relations.

vision of accessible communication technology aligns closely with the Forum's 'World in Flux' message of strengthening dialogue between China and the rest of the world. To that end, Vocalbeats was proud to sponsor the Forum and foster collaboration on a global scale.

A few highlights from the FutureChina Global Forum included a fireside chat with Singapore's former Senior Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan; a keynote conversation with global investor Ray Dalio; and panel discussions on subjects ranging from regional economic cooperation and the optimization of AI for market use.

Launched in November 2007 by Founding Patron and Singapore's Founding Prime Minister, Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Business China aims to nurture a core pool of Singaporean bilingual and bicultural talents and enterprises that engage deeply in economic opportunities with China.

About Vocalbeats

Vocalbeats is a leading AI company founded in Singapore that is dedicated to creating intelligent, user-friendly products that enrich everyday life for a global audience. The company's growing portfolio of AI-powered applications-spanning productivity, wellness, and more-is embraced by an expanding user base worldwide. Beyond developing applications, the Singapore company is also redefining how people interact with AI. With a global team of engineers, designers and researchers, Vocalbeats pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology, empowering people everywhere to work smarter, connect more deeply, and live better.

For more information, please visit .

Media contact: ...