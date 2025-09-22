Reminder Regarding Approaching Delisting Of Baltic Horizon Fund Sdrs
- 8 October 2025: Last day of trading in the SDR. 14 October 2025: Record date in Euroclear Sweden for the closing of the ISIN. 15 October 2025: All SDRs will be cleared from the investors' accounts in Euroclear. Around 17 October: Delivery of Estonian fund units to the nominees in accordance with the holdings on 14 October 2025.
As the closure dates are very close, Baltic Horizon Fund encourages all holders of SDRs to take the appropriate action of either selling the SDRs before 8 October 2025 or converting the SDRs to Baltic Horizon Fund units to avoid mandatory sale. For conversion, please contact your bank as soon as possible.
More information on the delisting, including a link to the relevant investor webinar, can be obtained here .
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Stockholm,
To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on and on LinkedIn , Faceboo , X and YouTube .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment