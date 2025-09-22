2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum Held In Shanghai To Shape Open, Cooperative Sci-Tech Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serving as a window for global sci-tech cooperation and exchanges, the 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum took place in Shanghai from September 20 to 22, with the theme "Sharing Innovation and Shaping the Future: Building an Open and Cooperative Global Sci-Tech Community."

Since its launch in 2008, the Pujiang Innovation Forum has steadily deepened its thematic scope and established itself as a "bellwether" for sci-tech innovation concepts in China and across the globe.

This year's edition brought together 550 experts and scholars from over 300 institutions spanning 45 countries and regions. Approximately 40% of the international participants came from nations including Belarus, the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and Denmark, as well as China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR, and the Taiwan region.

The forum's agenda encompasses an opening ceremony, a main forum, and 30 thematic forums, alongside five key events: the InnoMatch Expo, the WeStart 2025 Entrepreneurial Capital Conference, a young scientists' symposium, a seminar for high-end international talents, and the closing ceremony of the China-Belarus Sci-Tech Innovation Year.

The forum has invited representatives from various sectors to contribute insights and recommendations in support of China's strategy to build a strong sci-tech nation. Notably, the Science & Technology Policy Forum focuses on the deep integration of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation. Meanwhile, the Regional Innovation and Development Forum and High-quality Development of National Innovation Demonstration Zones Forum seek to facilitate practical exchanges around high-level regional collaborative innovation, driving cross-regional linkage of innovation resources.

Tightly aligned with cutting-edge global sci-tech trends, the forum also seeks to explore new trajectories for future industries. Multiple thematic forums center around fields such as computational biology, future materials, aerospace and marine technology, global health, and green low-carbon development.

As a cornerstone of the forum, the InnoMatch Expo released 10,000 technology demand listings globally, with enterprises committing over 20 billion yuan in investment. It also announced 2,000 talent vacancies and showcased more than 80 cutting-edge products and experiential scenarios making their debut.

The WeStart Entrepreneurial Capital Conference attracted 1,487 teams from four frontier sectors -- biomedicine, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, and future industries -- to register for the WeStart TOP100 Competition. One hundred high-quality projects, selected from the pool, will give roadshows at the conference and engage in investment and financing matchmaking with over 100 venture capital and financial institutions.

Source: The 2025 Pujiang Innovation Forum

