Innovation & Tech Today Opens Top 50 Most Innovative Awards Submissions
Annual awards honor breakthrough health tech, connected life, outdoor gear, gaming, and general tech innovations.Each year, we're amazed by the creativity and engineering behind the entries. Our Top 50 is where the most innovative products get their moment to shine.” - Jon Stone, Managing Editor at I&T TodayDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation & Tech Today (I&TT), the award-winning digital and print publication covering global technology, science, and innovation, is officially accepting submissions for its Top 50 Most Innovative Products of 2025 .
This annual program celebrates the cutting-edge products transforming the marketplace. From health tech to connected life, outdoor + adventure tech, gaming + entertainment, and general tech products, the Top 50 Most Innovative Products spotlight innovation that improves everyday lives.
A Global Platform for Innovation
Since its launch, Innovation & Tech Today has highlighted breakthrough products alongside cover personalities including Ricky Gervais, Dave Bautista, James Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, and Penn & Teller. Approved entries run in quarterly themed issues such as Product Revolution, Outdoor + Adventure, and HealthTech Gear Guides, with winners announced in the Year-End issue.
Why Enter
Winning or being nominated for a Top 50 award can benefit companies in numerous ways:
Increased brand recognition and reputation among tech-savvy consumers and industry leaders.
Customer trust boost, acting as a third-party stamp of approval.
Employee morale and motivation, enhancing company culture.
Networking opportunities with fellow innovators and potential partners.
Differentiation from competitors, gaining a market edge.
Entry Details
Deadline: November 1, 2025
Entry Fee: $499 per product
How to Enter: Complete the online submission form and mail your product for consideration
Approved entries receive exposure throughout the year in Innovation & Tech Today's print and digital editions, and winners are featured prominently in the high-profile Year-End issue.
Categories for the 2025 Awards Include:
Health Tech
Connected Life
Outdoor + Adventure Tech
Gaming + Entertainment
General Tech Products
Companies interested in entering can access the entry form and view official rules.
