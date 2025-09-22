Rohit To Lead Junior Men's Hockey Team At Sultan Of Johor Cup
The squad includes goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh; defenders Rohit, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, and Ravneet Singh; midfielders Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, and Manmeet Singh; and forwards Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, and Gurjot Singh.
"The team has been preparing well for the Sultan of Johor Cup. We have a good team, and with the Junior World Cup coming up, this tournament will be a good platform and rehearsal for the players to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable international experience. We are looking forward to putting up a good performance in Malaysia," Coach PR Sreejesh said.
India won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to build on that performance this year. They will begin their campaign against Great Britain on October 11, followed by a clash with New Zealand on October 12.
They will then face Pakistan on October 14, Australia on October 15, and conclude their round-robin stage with a contest against hosts Malaysia on October 17. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the final, scheduled for October 18.
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (C), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, Ravneet Singh
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Gurjot Singh
