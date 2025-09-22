Islamic Cultural Center Holds Weekly Religious Lessons For Indonesian Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weekly religious lessons for students from the Indonesian community have begun at Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center.

These activities, which continue throughout the academic year, aim to educate students about their faith and are attended by dozens of participants. The lessons cover a wide range of topics, including theology, Islamic jurisprudence, and ethics. Dozens of male and female students take part under the supervision of volunteer teachers from the Indonesian community. Parents also attend the programme and actively engage with its content.

The center aims through these programmes to educate the younger generation, strengthen their knowledge of Islam, and reinforce their connection to their cultural heritage. This initiative is part of a broader set of programmes organised for different communities every Friday and Saturday, offering a series of lessons on various aspects of Islamic teachings.

