Doha Women Forum 2025 To Spotlight On Collective Strength And Shared Purpose

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Women Forum (DWF), Qatar's largest platform for women's empowerment, leadership, and community engagement, is proud to announce its 8th edition. This year's forum, themed,“Voices of Change: Redefining Tomorrow Through Collective Action and Shared Values,” will take place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas.

The event will convene distinguished women leaders, visionaries, and changemakers to spotlight the power of women's voices in shaping a more inclusive and impactful future. Supported by Snoonu as a strategic partner, DWF 2025 will focus on four key pillars of transformation: Education, Leadership, Health, and Global Mobility.

“The Doha Women Forum has always been about creating a space where women can connect, learn, and inspire one another,” says Conchita Ponce, Founder of DWF.“With this year's theme, we want to highlight the collective strength of women and how shared values can drive meaningful transformation in society.”

The day-long event is designed to foster growth, dialogue, and impact through expert panels, personal storytelling, and action-driven sessions.

Attendees will explore the challenges and opportunities within the four key pillars, with panel topics, including Equal Access, Unequal Experience – examining the real barriers behind educational statistics; Unspoken Truths – addressing taboos and transforming narratives around women's health; Wander Women – celebrating women breaking boundaries through global travel; Women in Action–showcasing the impact of collaboration and collective storytelling; and Women Driving Transformation–building culture, innovation, and connection at Snoonu.

Beyond the main sessions, the forum will feature interactive wellness zones, mentorship lounges, and a live podcast corner where speakers and guests can engage in candid conversations.

The venue will also host exhibits from women-led initiatives and lifestyle brands, as well as networking areas to build meaningful connections.

More than 35 dynamic voices from across Qatar and beyond will take the stage, including Colombian Ambassador to Qatar H E Odette Yidi David; CEO of Snoonu Hamad Al Hajri; Serial Entrepreneur and CEO of Amal Ameen Group Amal Ameen; and Founder of Minds Rewired Dr. Aisha Al Sheikh among many other leaders and creatives.

Hamad Al Hajri, CEO of Snoonu, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership,“At Snoonu, we believe that true progress comes from empowering communities and ensuring every voice is heard. Women are at the heart of that progress as leaders, innovators, and changemakers. Our partnership with the Doha Women Forum reflects our deep commitment to creating platforms that celebrate women's achievements, inspire the next generation, and drive meaningful transformation in Qatar and beyond.”

DWF 2025 is also supported by Aamal Holding, Spirit Events as Gold Partner: Silver Partner: Afraa Boutique; Grand Hyatt Doha as the hospitality partner; Abecods Digital Solution, Creatives Amplified, RecordOn, and Aljazeera Printing Press as Community Partners; and the event is powered by Eve Events.