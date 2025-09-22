Ray-Ban Meta Enters A New Era With Longer Battery Life, Better Camera, And Fresh Colors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 of September — EssilorLuxottica and Meta today unveiled the next generation of the Ray-Ban Meta collection, the world's best-selling AI glasses, now featuring longer battery life, ultra-wide 12MP camera that now captures video in ultra HD, and three new seasonal colors that bring even more personality to connected eyewear and even an exclusive limited-edition. Designed to be worn from morning till night, the collection blends timeless Ray-Ban style with bold innovation, making AI glasses more wearable than ever.



“Glasses have emerged as the fastest-growing category in wearable technology, and we're proud to be leading the charge,” said Rocco Basilico, Chief Wearables Officer for EssilorLuxottica. “Ray-Ban Meta proved that when iconic design meets breakthrough AI technology, the result is a product the world will embrace emphatically. With Meta, our products will anchor a category that spans functions, technologies, brands and communities worldwide. We're looking at a long runway ahead of us.”

Since launch, Ray-Ban Meta has redefined what people expect from eyewear a slim, comfortable accessory that not only looks iconic but also lets you capture photos and videos hands-free, translate conversations in real time, stream music, take calls, and stay connected on the go. With millions of pairs sold worldwide and appearances everywhere from Paris Fashion Week to the Super Bowl and the Met Gala, Ray-Ban Meta has become both a cultural phenomenon and the leader in a rapidly growing wearables category. Now continuing to expand and reach more people worldwide with availability extending to Switzerland and the Netherlands today, as well as Brazil starting later this fall.

The new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) raises the bar with:



Up to 2x longer battery life, keeping pace from morning until night, with rapid charging that charges up 50% in just 20 minutes. From a 4hr charge in Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 to an 8hr charge in Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2.

3K Ultra HD video capture with ultrawide HDR, 60 fps, and an upgraded 12MP camera, delivering sharper, smoother, more immersive content.

Hands-free filming, with new capture modes including hyperlapse for cinematic time-lapse, and slow motion for liquid-smooth effects. Immersive audio upgrades, with a five-mic system and open-ear speakers that balance clarity with natural awareness. Coming soon in a software upgrade is Conversation focus where the open-ear speakers amplify the voice of the person you're talking to, distinguishing ambient background noise

The collection spans iconic and contemporary shapes from the legendary Wayfarer to the modern Skyler each engineered for a slim, comfortable fit that lasts all day. All available in Transitions® lenses that give the best of both worlds, seamlessly adapting to changing light conditions.

“Ray-Ban is having an extraordinary year, one that reflects both our heritage and our ambition. We have always gone beyond eyewear: we once enabled the first aviators to conquer the skies, and today we take another decisive step by merging iconic style with intelligence and connectivity,” says Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, President Ray-Ban. “This is not about gadgets it is about making technology invisible, wearable, and desirable, in the way only Ray-Ban can. And as we look ahead, we will continue to design not just eyewear, but the future of how people experience vision, style, and connection.”

This fall, the lineup grows even more expressive with three new seasonal colors that all you to show up in style and stay on trend no matter where you're going:



Wayfarer Shiny Cosmic Blue with Transitions® Sapphire lenses

Skyler Shiny Mystic Violet with Transitions® Amethyst lenses Headliner Shiny Asteroid Grey with Transitions® Emerald lenses

For those seeking exclusivity, the limited-edition Matte Transparent Wayfarer returns, now paired with Transitions® Gen S Ruby lenses, blending standout style with the full suite of Meta AI features.

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 s available for purchase at Ray-Ban stores, Ray-Ban, Meta as well as select EssilorLuxottica retail stores including but not limited to: LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Salmoiraghi & Viganò and through the company's wholesale distribution network in the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and coming later this fall to Brazil, Mexico and India. Starting at a suggested entry price of $379 USD; EUR - 419€; CAD- $519; GBP - £379; AUD- $599; 3.439,00DKK; 5.089,00SEK; 4.890,00NOK; 1.830,00AED; 429,00 CHF). The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 collection comes with a classic compact and portable charging case to keep the glasses powered. The new Matte Transparent Limited Edition is available now at Ray-Ban retail and Ray-Ban, starting at USD -$509; EUR- 559€, CAD- $689, GBP- £500; AUD -$799; 4.599,00 DKK; 6.789,00SEK; 6.620,00 NOK; 2.440,00 AED; 569,00 CHF.

