Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Speaker Of Delhi State Assembly Vijender Gupta At National MSME Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2025: The National Summit on MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) was held with great enthusiasm at Hotel Le-Meridien, New Delhi, organized by Star International MSME Forum under the leadership of its President, Mr. Harish Chandra. The prestigious event witnessed the participation of distinguished policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and professionals from across the country, focusing on the growth and contribution of MSMEs in nation-building.
One of the highlights of the evening was the felicitation of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, and a leading voice for the creative industries. Dr. Marwah was honoured by Shri Vijender Gupta, Speaker of Delhi State Assembly, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the MSME sector and his inspirational role in media, entertainment, arts, and culture.
Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vijender Gupta praised Dr. Marwah's multifaceted achievements, noting that his pioneering efforts have created new opportunities and platforms not only for the media and entertainment industry but also for countless entrepreneurs and young professionals who look up to him as a role model.
Mr. Harish Chandra, President of Star International MSME Forum, also lauded Dr. Marwah's unmatched contribution, highlighting how Marwah Studios and its allied institutions have been operating successfully under the MSME framework, creating global benchmarks in creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
Dr. Marwah, who holds ten World Records in films, television, media, arts, and culture, has brought together talent and institutions from across the world, strengthening India's image as a hub for creativity and knowledge. He has been nominated as Cultural Ambassador by more than 85 countries through their respective governments and embassies, a rare honour that places him among the most respected global cultural leaders.
Accepting the honour, Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude to the organizers and reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the cause of MSMEs in India. "MSMEs are the true backbone of our nation's economy. Media and creative industries fall within this sector and have immense potential to generate employment, foster innovation, and project India's soft power across the globe. I dedicate this recognition to my team and to the youth of India, who are the real drivers of change," he said.
The summit concluded with the collective resolve to empower MSMEs with greater resources, recognition, and platforms, positioning them as a crucial pillar of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.
