Voltas Ignites The Festive Spirit This Navratri And Durga Puja With Irresistible Offers Across Its Full Product Line
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 22nd September 2025::In celebration of Navratri and Durga Puja 2025, Voltas Limited, India's No. 1 Air Conditioning brand from the house of Tata, has announced a vibrant festive consumer offer designed to bring added joy and value to Indian households. The initiative reflects Voltas' commitment to enhance everyday living through innovative products offers are available for a limited time at authorized Voltas and Voltas Beko retail outlets, as well as online platforms.
Festive Offer Highlights Include:
Easy EMI Options: Flexible payment plans to make purchases more convenient and budget friendly.
Concessional Installation: Special installation rate of Rs.799 + GST on select Air Conditioners.
Free Installation: Available on select Water Heaters, ensuring hassle-free setup.
Triple Zero Offer: Enjoy zero down payment, zero interest, and zero dealer payout on eligible products.
Extended EMI Tenures: Long-tenure EMIs of 16 and 18 months available via select NBFCs.
Fixed EMI Plans: Starting at just â‚11088, making premium appliances more accessible.
Cashback Bonanza: Get up to â‚16000 cashback on select bank cards.
This year, Voltas is offering irresistible discounts on its latest range of products. In its journey towards customer excellence and increasing access to its innovative range of products, Voltas has introduced a bouquet of offers coupled with special cashback and Easy EMI schemes. Additionally, to encourage home upgradation further, the brand has announced multiple finance offers including up to10% cashback on select debit and credit cards and easy fixed EMI for easy purchase offer value will be taken into consideration, depending upon the product and the model. The offer is valid from 22nd September to 2nd October 2025.
The two festivities mark a time of renewal, devotion, and aspirations for a better life. It is the time when families come together to invest in their homes and embrace new beginnings. Tapping into this spirit, Voltas is offering thoughtfully curated festive deals that make premium appliances more accessible and affordable, empowering households to celebrate with greater comfort, joy, and peace of mind.
Announcing these special offers, Mr. Mukundan Menon, Managing Director, Voltas Limited, said "Navratri and Durga Puja the best time when families come together to celebrate, reflect, and renew their hopes for a brighter future. At Voltas, we feel privileged to be part of these special moments. Our festive offers are more than just promotions, they are our way of helping families create homes filled with comfort, joy, and togetherness. We are here to support their aspirations and make this season truly memorable."
These offers reflect Voltas' commitment to delivering value, innovation, and comfort to Indian homes during the festive season. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Voltas brand stores to avail these limited-time benefits. Our upcoming consumer offers are on similar lines that extend to upcoming festivals such as Diwali, Christmas ensuring continued festive delight for consumers across India.
Distribution Reach & Market Presence
Voltas boasts of one of the largest distribution networks in India, with over 30,000 touchpoints, 1750 service franchisees and 45 company-owned service centres. The brand has deep penetration in Tier2 and 3 cities and continues to expand with new brand stores across the country. Its joint venture, Voltas Beko too, is rapidly expanding its footprint in the organized retail segment, driven by a strong portfolio of home appliances tailored to Indian consumer needs. The brand has gained significant traction across modern trade, general retail, and e-commerce platforms and a growing network of retail partners have positioned Voltas Beko as a formidable player in the fast-evolving consumer durables market.
About Voltas Limited:
Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also produces and sells Air Coolers, Water Heaters, Fans, Water Dispensers and Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration, Commercial Air Conditioning products. Voltas is one of the leading companies in the consumer durables within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 30,000 touch points. Voltas has also launched a wide range of Home Appliances under the Voltas Beko brand name, through its equal partnership Joint Venture with Beko, a leader in Home Appliances in Europe.
