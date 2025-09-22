H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador Of Slovakia To India, Presented With Patronship Of Indo-Slovakia Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2025: In a graceful and meaningful ceremony held at the Embassy of Slovakia in New Delhi, the Indo-Slovakia Film and Cultural Forum (ISFCF) presented its Patronship to H.E. Robert Maxian, Ambassador of Slovakia to India. The occasion marked yet another milestone in the deepening cultural and creative ties between India and Slovakia.
The forum, established under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), has been working consistently to foster closer people-to-people connections between the two nations through the powerful mediums of art, cinema, culture, and education.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Chancellor of AAFT University of Media and Arts, and Chair of the Indo-Slovakia Film and Cultural Forum for the past nine years, expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Maxian for his continuous encouragement and support. "Slovakia has stood by us as a valued partner in numerous high-profile events of ICMEI, including our global festivals of cinema, journalism, literature, and fashion. The participation of Slovakia has always added a distinct cultural richness to our initiatives," said Dr. Marwah.
H.E. Robert Maxian, while accepting the Patronship, appreciated the efforts of ICMEI and Dr. Marwah for creating a strong cultural bridge between India and Slovakia. He emphasized the role of cultural diplomacy in bringing nations closer, and assured his full support to further expanding collaborations in film, art, and education.
The Indo-Slovakia Film and Cultural Forum has, over the years, organized film screenings, cultural evenings, academic exchanges, and artistic collaborations that have brought Slovak cinema and culture closer to the Indian public, while also creating opportunities for Indian artists and filmmakers in Slovakia.
The ceremony concluded on a note of optimism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to explore new avenues of cooperation in the creative industries, thus strengthening the historic friendship between India and Slovakia.
