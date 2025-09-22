More Than 50% Indians Prefer To Buy Homegrown Brands Unveils Rukam Capital's Research Report
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 22 September 2025: A renewed sense of pride in homegrown brands is shaping the way consumers in cities and towns make purchasing decisions. Over half of respondents say they prefer shopping from homegrown and small business brands, citing accessibility, relatable stories, and authentic value as key reasons for their loyalty. Rukam Capital, a venture capital firm backing early-stage consumer brands, unveils this in a comprehensive study mapping the evolving behavior, preferences, and purchase drivers of Indian shoppers.
India's consumer economy is poised to become the second largest by 2030. Rukam Capital's report- "Aspirations of New India- How Consumers Select, Shop, and Shape Brand Connections'" aims to showcase the evolving trends in the market that in turn helps brands, startups, and investors to adapt to the evolving mindset of Indian consumers. The research captures the spirit of an India that is young, aspirational, and global in outlook yet deeply conscious of sustainability, authenticity, and community. It further highlights that consumers have begun expressing clear willingness to pay a premium for local brands that excel in quality and champion social causes, further underscoring the appeal of startups driving community upliftment.
Commenting on the insights, Archana Jahagirdar, Founder and Managing Partner, Rukam Capital, said, "The Indian consumers are no longer passive participants in shaping trends, the market is evolving and is being pillared through affordability, aspirations and a digital sophistication. India is telling us that it is not just about what a brand sells, but how it makes them feel connected, understood, and valued. This shift is forcing even the most traditional categories to reinvent themselves beyond just seasonal triggers, whether that's through healthier alternatives, transparent communication, or community-driven engagement. For founders, it's a reminder that building loyalty in India now goes far beyond discounts; it's about creating meaning in everyday consumption."
Key takeaways from the report-'Aspirations of New India: How Consumers Select, Shop, and Shape Brand Connections':
From local to loved - homegrown brands are winning hearts of Indian consumers
58% of the survey respondents said that they like to shop for products mainly from local or small businesses.
Interestingly, 76% of respondents said that they appreciate honest/ authentic communication by local brands along with innovative solutions for everyday problems.
30% said that the startups build a community and promote the feeling of belonging. 40% respondents believe that startups are customer centric which makes them appealing.
Sustainability is shaping decisions, with 76% actively choosing eco-friendly brands.
Digital, dynamic and dialect are driving media habits of Indian consumers
The media consumption habits of the Indian consumers are being guided by mobile-first access, regional language content and rising internet adoption.
73% of the people engage with brands on social media while 67% prefer brands that are very responsive on social media.
Tier 1 showcases financial maturity by balancing UPI (36%) with strong credit adoption (24%) driven by rewards and cashback. Tier 3 showed minimal card reliance at just 16% with the highest UPI usage (42%).
Celebrity or influencers - who is catalyzing brand discovery and purchase decisions
The pet care category is heavily influenced by celebrity and influencer endorsements with 50% of the respondents reporting they discover brands through an affluent voice.
Kitchen appliance category comes a close second with 43% of consumers are influenced by celebrity or influencer led brand discovery.
Interestingly, for fashion, only 3 out of 10 respondents make purchase decisions that are influenced by celebrity endorsements.
Purchase drivers and deterrents for the value conscious Indian consumers
Discounts continue to be the primary motivator furthering purchase decisions. 48% of consumers check e-commerce sites while 47% wait for discounts and research deals online.
Accessibility, trust, recommendations and reliable customer support: For 32% of the respondents great customer service drives brand selection while 29% reported shared change in product quality is top brand deterrent.
35% respondents from North India said that they shop only from women-led businesses. Out of which 72% of millennials and Gen Z respondents from North India it heavily favours only women-led businesses.
Tier 2 and Tier 3 are less cause-aligned than Tier 1 while choosing startups to shop from.
Indian consumers embrace heritage and health during festivities
During the festive season, one third of respondents buy products that have cultural value.
India is also witnessing a renewed sense of interest in wellness and health first options. Healthy snacks are topping shopping lists, with 53% of Millennials and 47% of Gen Z planning to buy them this season. The shift is even clearer with sweets, 73% of younger consumers now prefer sugar-free options over traditional mithai. What was once an indulgent exception is now being redefined as a celebration of mindful living.
When it comes to festive shopping, Tier 1 leads with 61% tilt toward homegrown brands and 59% cause-driven shopping, reflecting cultural consciousness.
Category & Channel Differentiation
Offline-leaning categories: Fashion Accessories (60%), Food & Beverages (39%) - rely on demos, free samples, habitual buying.
Online-first categories: Pet Care (63%), Home Appliances (58%), Health & Wellness (53%).
UPI is India's festive payment hero - 2 in 5 shoppers prefer UPI for speed and convenience.
Discovery, Engagement & Gaming
In-game ads are the new discovery funnel - 50%+ have purchased after exposure; Gen Z and women show equal enthusiasm.
Virtual try-ons & immersive experiences influence buying in metros.
Social media responsiveness wins loyalty - 67% prefer brands that actively engage online.
A new influence is also taking center stage - in-game advertisement. That was once pure entertainment has now become a powerful driver of shopping behavior
The report also highlights the categories driving growth today. Health and wellness, kitchen appliances, food and beverages, fashion accessories, and pet care are emerging as strong segments. Across categories, ease of availability, word of mouth, and strong customer service continue to be the top purchase drivers.
The survey was conducted in collaboration with YouGov, with over 5000 respondents residing in 18 states to map the evolving consumer landscape of the country, representing both urban and semi-urban population.
About Rukam Capital:
Rukam Capital is a leading Indian early-stage venture capital firm specializing in investing in consumer products and services companies. We invest in purpose-led founders who are solving hard problems at scale by creating products and companies that people love. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we understand the challenges of building a successful business and actively partner with our portfolio companies to drive innovation and growth.
