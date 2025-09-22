Grand Mercure Agra Launches Grand Mercure Convention Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Agra, 22nd September 2025 : Grand Mercure Agra, is pleased to announce the launch of the Grand Mercure Agra Convention Centre (GMCC), an expansive venue designed to host world-class conferences, weddings, and social gatherings in the historic city of Agra.
The state-of-the-art Convention Centre spans a total area of over 16,000 sq. ft., including a majestic hall area, an iconic pre-function area and a timeless lawn area. Together, these versatile spaces make the venue ideal for both large-scale celebrations and corporate events. With a flexible seating capacity of over 1,000 guests, the Convention Centre sets a new benchmark for premium event venues in Agra, blending world-class infrastructure with the city's historic charm.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Mahajan, General Manager of Grand Mercure Agra, said, "The launch of the Convention Centre at Grand Mercure Agra marks another step in our commitment to strengthening India's events and hospitality landscape. Agra, with its rich heritage and cultural significance, is an inspiring location for gatherings, and this venue has been designed to meet the growing demand for world-class event spaces while reflecting the warmth and service that define Accor."
GMCC stands as the vision of Mr. Laxman Das Goyal, Chairman of Shree Sharanam Real Estate Pvt. Ltd., envisioned to be a landmark addition that elevates the stature of the existing Grand Mercure Agra. With the opening of this Convention Centre, Grand Mercure Agra further enhances the city's appeal as a hub for both business and celebrations. Combining modern infrastructure and exceptional architecture with exceptional hospitality, the venue is set to redefine how events are experienced in Agra, offering guests memorable occasions against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic destinations
About Grand Mercure
Grand Mercure Hotels & Resorts tempts travelers with a charming and inviting hotel experience that appeals to their imagination and insatiable sense of discovery. With its debut in Asia Pacific nearly 20 years ago, the Grand Mercure network consists of more than 55 hotels that embrace cultural tradition, locally influenced cuisine and inspired artistic expression. Flagship hotels include Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall in India, Grand Mercure Belem Do Para in Brazil and Grand Mercure Rio de Janeiro Riocentro in Brazil. Grand Mercure is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
About Accor
Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering stays and experiences across more than 110 countries in 5,700 hotels & resorts, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry's most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as lifestyle with Ennismore. ALL Accor, the booking platform and loyalty program embodies the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay, gives its members access to unique experieneces. Accor is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity, and inclusivity. Accor's mission is reflected in the Group's purpose : Pioneering the art of responsible hospitality, connecting cultures, with heartfelt care. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France. Included in the CAC 40 index, the Group is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.
