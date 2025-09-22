CBJ Tackles Virtual Assets At Fintech 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), in partnership with the Arab Monetary Fund, convened a high-level workshop on virtual assets during the Jordan Fintech Festival 2025, underscoring the Kingdom's early recognition of the opportunities and risks posed by the fast-evolving sector.The event brought together regulators, law enforcement bodies, and leading financial institutions to discuss how to balance innovation with financial stability.Central Bank Governor Adel Al-Sharkas said virtual assets are now a global priority on economic and regulatory agendas, citing risks linked to money laundering, terrorism financing, consumer protection, and financial system resilience.He highlighted Jordan's recent adoption of a Virtual Assets Law as the foundation of a comprehensive framework aligned with international best practices, and noted that draft regulations are being prepared to guide its implementation."This next stage requires close coordination between regulators, financial institutions, fintechs, and entrepreneurs," Al-Sharkas said, adding that the workshop provided a vital platform to exchange knowledge, share international experiences, and strengthen dialogue between policymakers, experts, and investors.Arab Monetary Fund Director General Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Turki emphasized the region's need to adapt to rapid developments in digital finance, including distributed ledger technology (DLT), smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and artificial intelligence. He noted that regulators worldwide are updating supervisory frameworks and deploying digital oversight tools to keep pace with innovation.The workshop concluded with calls to deepen cooperation among regulators, financial institutions, and international partners. Participants stressed that enhanced collaboration would build trust, accelerate digital transformation, and open new investment opportunities for both Arab and global economies.