Jordan At Forefront Of Global Drive For Palestinian Statehood, Envoys Stress

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, is at the forefront of international efforts to secure recognition of a Palestinian state, reinforcing the two-state solution as the only path to peace and stability in the region.Through active diplomacy in global forums, the King has pressed for an end to unilateral Israeli measures and rallied support for broader international recognition of Palestinian statehood on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.Diplomats described Jordan as a cornerstone of international peace efforts, praising King Abdullah as the strongest voice advocating for Palestinian rights and a just resolution to the conflict. They highlighted Jordan's central role as a regional partner for peace and moderation, alongside its Hashemite Custodianship of Jerusalem's holy sites, which they called a vital safeguard for advancing a clear roadmap toward a two-state solution.Malaysian Ambassador Mohamed Nasri Abdul Rahman said Jordan is leading efforts to persuade states to recognize Palestine while Malaysia complements this work through multilateral platforms, humanitarian aid, and advocacy at the UN. He stressed that both countries demand immediate, unconditional recognition of Palestine and an end to unilateral Israeli actions.Spanish Ambassador Miguel de Lucas called Jordan a key ally in regional stability and Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, noting Spain's position that Palestinian statehood is an "urgent necessity" for peace. EU Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas revealed that five more European countries will announce recognition of Palestine during the UN General Assembly's 80th session.Officials emphasized that growing international momentum, led by states such as Sweden, Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, reflects a shift toward practical steps to end the conflict. They reiterated that the two-state solution remains the only viable path to a lasting peace.