Paraffing Of Peace Treaty Marks Global Recognition Of Azerbaijan's Sovereignty - Official

2025-09-22 05:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan has consistently championed peace, even during periods when its territories were under occupation, striving to resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, Kamran Aliyev, the country's Prosecutor General, said at the international conference titled“Guardians of Sovereignty: Constitutional Status of the Prosecutor's Office,” Trend reports.

“Despite the United Nations (UN) passing 4 resolutions recognizing the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and demanding their unconditional liberation, Armenia has not returned the occupied lands. Azerbaijan, as always, remains a proponent of peace,” Aliyev said.

He noted that the preamble of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, signed at the White House in Washington, serves as a concrete example of this commitment.

“This document is not only a new chapter in relations between the two states but also a historic turning point for sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus, as well as further economic development. Simultaneously, it represents global recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty,” Aliyev added.

