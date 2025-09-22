Paraffing Of Peace Treaty Marks Global Recognition Of Azerbaijan's Sovereignty - Official
“Despite the United Nations (UN) passing 4 resolutions recognizing the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and demanding their unconditional liberation, Armenia has not returned the occupied lands. Azerbaijan, as always, remains a proponent of peace,” Aliyev said.
He noted that the preamble of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, signed at the White House in Washington, serves as a concrete example of this commitment.
“This document is not only a new chapter in relations between the two states but also a historic turning point for sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus, as well as further economic development. Simultaneously, it represents global recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty,” Aliyev added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment