Middle Corridor Opens New Doors For Serbia-Azerbaijan Collaboration, Minister Says
Speaking on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Lazarević stated that both countries are actively engaged in the Belt and Road Initiative.
“Reliable routes connecting Asia and the Far East with Europe are essential. For Serbia and Azerbaijan, the Middle Corridor offers another opportunity to strengthen cooperation. This corridor spans Asia, passes through Azerbaijan, and reaches Europe, where Serbia is located. Alongside excellent political ties and economic interaction, this corridor is a key factor bringing our countries closer,” the minister said.
Lazarević noted that there are numerous avenues for economic collaboration, including trade, energy, agriculture, new technologies, and defense.
“Naturally, we hope to see continued growth across these sectors. Trade is already showing growth, and strong political relations are matched by advanced economic cooperation. We have a bright future ahead, and the data confirm this,” she added.
