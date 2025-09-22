Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Pledges Strengthened Ties Within OTS With Turkmenistan

Türkiye Pledges Strengthened Ties Within OTS With Turkmenistan


2025-09-22 05:07:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Türkiye emphasizes OTS cooperation in birthday greetings to Turkmenistan's President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent warm congratulations and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the occasion of his birthday.

In his letter, Erdoğan highlighted the growing friendship between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, rooted in shared language, history, and cultural ties. He expressed confidence that, thanks to President Berdimuhamedov's tireless efforts, bilateral and multilateral cooperation - including within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) - would continue to develop and strengthen.

The Turkish president also wished good health, prosperity, and success to President Berdimuhamedov, as well as happiness and well-being to the Turkmen people.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110092760

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search