Türkiye Pledges Strengthened Ties Within OTS With Turkmenistan

Türkiye Pledges Strengthened Ties Within OTS With Turkmenistan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent warm congratulations and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on the occasion of his birthday.
In his letter, Erdoğan highlighted the growing friendship between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, rooted in shared language, history, and cultural ties. He expressed confidence that, thanks to President Berdimuhamedov's tireless efforts, bilateral and multilateral cooperation - including within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) - would continue to develop and strengthen.
The Turkish president also wished good health, prosperity, and success to President Berdimuhamedov, as well as happiness and well-being to the Turkmen people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment