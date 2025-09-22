South Korea Urges Expanded Investment And Partnership With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)South Korea highlights deepening investment ties with Turkmenistan in birthday greetings to President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sent warm congratulations and best wishes to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday.

Looking ahead, Lee expressed his anticipation of personally meeting President Berdimuhamedov in 2026 during the Korea–Central Asia Summit in South Korea for more in-depth discussions on the development of bilateral relations.

In his letter, Lee noted the recent first telephone conversation between the two leaders and highlighted the steady development of friendly and partnership relations between South Korea and Turkmenistan since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. He emphasized that since 2008, bilateral ties have expanded significantly, reaching a level of mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

President Lee expressed hope that relations with Turkmenistan, a key partner in Central Asia, will continue to deepen and develop based on mutual benefit. He particularly encouraged opportunities for South Korean companies to contribute to Turkmenistan's economic development and strengthen bilateral links.

The letter also conveyed wishes for the president's good health, continued prosperity for Turkmenistan, and extended warm regards to his father, National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.