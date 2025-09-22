China Signals Major Boost In Bilateral Economic Co-Op With Turkmenistan
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday, highlighting that during their recent meeting, the leaders discussed cooperation across multiple fields and reached a broad consensus on strengthening traditional friendship and expanding mutually beneficial ties.
Xi noted the Turkmen president's recent visit to China, where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the 80th-anniversary celebrations of China's victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the Second World War.
President Xi particularly emphasized advancing the construction of a“China–Turkmenistan Community of Shared Future” for the benefit of both peoples and expressed readiness to make joint efforts to further develop strategic bilateral relations.
The letter also expressed Xi Jinping's wishes for President Berdimuhamedov's good health and well-being.
