Tajikistan Backs Deeper Economic Integration With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan highlights strategic partnership with Turkmenistan in birthday greetings to President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

In his letter, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon noted the steady development of friendly and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan across all sectors. He emphasized Dushanbe's strong interest in further strengthening and expanding constructive engagement and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan at all levels will continue to grow in the interests of our brotherly peoples,” Rahmon said.

President Rahmon wished President Berdimuhamedov good health, happiness, and continued success in his state activities for the further prosperity of the Turkmen people and the strengthening of Turkmenistan's international standing.