Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan Backs Deeper Economic Integration With Turkmenistan

Tajikistan Backs Deeper Economic Integration With Turkmenistan


2025-09-22 05:07:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 22. Tajikistan highlights strategic partnership with Turkmenistan in birthday greetings to President Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

In his letter, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon noted the steady development of friendly and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan across all sectors. He emphasized Dushanbe's strong interest in further strengthening and expanding constructive engagement and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan at all levels will continue to grow in the interests of our brotherly peoples,” Rahmon said.

President Rahmon wished President Berdimuhamedov good health, happiness, and continued success in his state activities for the further prosperity of the Turkmen people and the strengthening of Turkmenistan's international standing.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110092755

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search