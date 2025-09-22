Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rescuers Eliminate Consequences Of Night Drone Attack In Kyiv Region

2025-09-22 05:06:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

The consequences of the enemy attacks were recorded in four districts of the region.

In Boryspil, an apartment in a high-rise building and a private house were on fire, vehicles and homes were damaged, and a man born in 1993 was injured.

In Mala Oleksandrivka, a fire broke out in a private house.

In the Vyshhorod district, a forest floor fire was extinguished, and in the Fastiv district, a residential building fire was put out.

In the Obukhiv district, debris damaged a high-rise building.

Read also: Zelensky announces meeting with Trump next week

Pyrotechnicians from the State Emergency Service are working on site, surveying the areas and removing dangerous objects.

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was issued in Kyiv and several regions due to an attack by Russian drones

