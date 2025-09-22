MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff stated this on Facebook .

According to confirmed information, the enemy attempted to organize the distribution of various types of ammunition to the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motor Rifle Division near the temporarily occupied Bohdanivka in Luhansk region, as well as to supply more than 19,000 UAVs of different types to Russian forces operating in Donetsk region.

Trucks delivered to the regiment's field depot tens of thousands of mines, grenades, and cartridges of various calibers, along with thousands of tank rounds (including precision-guided ZUBK-14) and artillery shells. In the second case, the shipment consisted of a wide range of drones (Molniya, Boomerang, Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky, Gorynych, among others) and related equipment (batteries, communication modules, and video transmitters).

On August 29, troops from the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group struck the enemy's drone distribution logistics hub, destroying vast reserves of strike UAVs.

Kupyansk front: the situation is challenging but far from bleak

The enemy's ammunition stocks were targeted on September 18, when units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed the Russian regiment's ammunition depot in the Luhansk region. In addition to the munitions, enemy vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, operatives of the“Prymary” Special Unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Be-12 Chayka anti-submarine amphibious aircraft in Crimea and struck a multipurpose Mi-8 helicopter.

