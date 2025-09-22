FSB Agents Detained In Kyiv Region For Supplying Ukrainian SIM Cards For Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported the news.

These microchips enhanced the communication and navigation capabilities of Russian UAVs.

The investigation established that the operation was carried out by two residents of the Kyiv region, one of whom was a former law enforcement officer.

After receiving instructions from the Russian special service, the agents first purchased Ukrainian SIM cards, then, to conceal the delivery route, sent them to accomplices in European Union countries. From there, the mobile cards were forwarded to Naberezhnye Chelny and Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where combat UAV production facilities are located.

Another task of the Russian operatives was to recruit employees of Ukrainian mobile communication companies to collect intelligence from inside domestic operators. SSU counterintelligence exposed the hostile activity, documented the agents, and detained them.

During searches, the agents' smartphones were seized, containing evidence of contacts with their FSB handler and foreign accomplices. A batch of SIM cards prepared for shipment to Russia was also discovered.

SSU investigators have charged the detainees under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

The men are in custody and face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Investigative actions are ongoing to bring other members of the Russian network operating in EU countries to justice.

Photo: SSU