Baku Shipyard Continues Construction Of Three New ASCO Tanker

Baku Shipyard Continues Construction Of Three New ASCO Tanker


2025-09-22 05:06:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The construction of three new tankers at Baku Shipyard (BGZ) is progressing in line with the order placed by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), according to the company, Azernews reports. ASCO noted that 27% of the work on one of the vessels has already been completed, while progress on the other two is slightly behind schedule at around 22%.

