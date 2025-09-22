Expired Ammunition To Be Destroyed In Pirəkəşkül And Ağdərə

Expired Ammunition To Be Destroyed In Pirəkəşkül And Ağdərə
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has announced that outdated and unusable military ammunition will be safely destroyed between September 22 and 26, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, the disposal process will take place at a training ground near Pirəkəşkül settlement and at a training center in the Ağdərə district. All operations will be carried out in compliance with strict safety regulations.
Residents in nearby areas may hear explosion sounds during this period. The ministry urged the public not to be alarmed, stressing that the process poses no danger to the population.
