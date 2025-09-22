Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Extends Special Quarantine Regime

2025-09-22 05:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended, Prime Minister Ali Asadov announced in a signed decision, Azernews reports.

The measure will now remain in effect until 06:00 on January 1, 2026, aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and related complications.

Previously, the regime was set to continue until 06:00 on October 1.

Recall that Azerbaijan first introduced a special quarantine regime in March 2020 in response to the global outbreak of COVID-19. Since then, the measure has been periodically extended and adjusted in line with the epidemiological situation. The regime includes health and safety requirements such as mask-wearing in certain settings, restrictions on large gatherings, and other precautionary measures designed to protect public health and reduce the risk of new infections.

