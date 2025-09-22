Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Typhoon Ragasa Causes Threats in Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong


2025-09-22 05:06:30
(MENAFN) The Philippines and Taiwan have temporarily halted classes and government office work in several provinces on Monday, while Hong Kong's airport is weighing a potential 36-hour closure as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears.

In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, along with numerous provinces, schools of all levels and non-essential government activities were suspended. Multiple flights were also canceled due to heavy winds and rain, as reported by a local daily.

The typhoon is forecasted to pass near or make landfall on Babuyan Island.

Authorities have “preemptively evacuated’’ around 10,061 people from high-risk regions in Northern and Central Luzon, according to a newspaper. Ragasa is anticipated to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday.

In Taiwan, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration suspended work and classes in Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties.

Flights to outlying islands after noon were canceled, and 88 ferry services on 13 routes were halted, according to a news agency.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Airport Authority is contemplating closing the terminal from 6 pm on Tuesday (1000GMT) until 6 am on Thursday (2200GMT Wednesday) because of "serious threats" posed by Ragasa.

The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 miles per hour) in the coming days, as reported by a Hong Kong-based news outlet.

