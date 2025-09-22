Typhoon Ragasa Causes Threats in Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong
(MENAFN) The Philippines and Taiwan have temporarily halted classes and government office work in several provinces on Monday, while Hong Kong's airport is weighing a potential 36-hour closure as Super Typhoon Ragasa nears.
In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, along with numerous provinces, schools of all levels and non-essential government activities were suspended. Multiple flights were also canceled due to heavy winds and rain, as reported by a local daily.
The typhoon is forecasted to pass near or make landfall on Babuyan Island.
Authorities have “preemptively evacuated’’ around 10,061 people from high-risk regions in Northern and Central Luzon, according to a newspaper. Ragasa is anticipated to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday.
In Taiwan, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration suspended work and classes in Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties.
Flights to outlying islands after noon were canceled, and 88 ferry services on 13 routes were halted, according to a news agency.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Airport Authority is contemplating closing the terminal from 6 pm on Tuesday (1000GMT) until 6 am on Thursday (2200GMT Wednesday) because of "serious threats" posed by Ragasa.
The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 miles per hour) in the coming days, as reported by a Hong Kong-based news outlet.
In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, along with numerous provinces, schools of all levels and non-essential government activities were suspended. Multiple flights were also canceled due to heavy winds and rain, as reported by a local daily.
The typhoon is forecasted to pass near or make landfall on Babuyan Island.
Authorities have “preemptively evacuated’’ around 10,061 people from high-risk regions in Northern and Central Luzon, according to a newspaper. Ragasa is anticipated to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday.
In Taiwan, the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration suspended work and classes in Pingtung, Hualien, and Taitung counties.
Flights to outlying islands after noon were canceled, and 88 ferry services on 13 routes were halted, according to a news agency.
Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Airport Authority is contemplating closing the terminal from 6 pm on Tuesday (1000GMT) until 6 am on Thursday (2200GMT Wednesday) because of "serious threats" posed by Ragasa.
The storm is expected to bring hurricane-force winds of up to 220 kilometers per hour (137 miles per hour) in the coming days, as reported by a Hong Kong-based news outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment