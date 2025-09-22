F4 Identifies New Conductive Trends At Wales Lake

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV:FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce it has identifiedon the Wales Lake West Property (see Figure 1) from the 1,031 km of airborne VTEMPlus surveying completed at its Wales Lake Project, and deeper interpretation of the data is in progress. The project is in the western Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan and located approximately 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit, and 28 km southwest of Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposit. It lies southwest of multiple conductive corridors, including the Dirkson as well as the Saloon Trend, host to both Nexgen Energy's PCE uranium occurrence and Paladin Energy's recently discovered Saloon East (see Figure 1).

Sam Hartmann P.Geo, President and COO, commented:

"Now with complete airborne VTEM coverage over the entire project we can continue our exploration process; selecting areas of enhanced conductivity in favorable areas, ground truthing them with ground EM and then drill testing. This process has already led to the intersection of graphitic structures during our summer drill program (see news release August 5, 2025), and we look forward to repeating this on the southern portion of the Wales West Property where we see several trends of interest."









About the Wales Lake Project:

F4 Uranium's 40,113-hectare Wales Lake Project consists of the Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West properties, both 100% owned, permitted and drill ready with strong airborne and ground conductor targets. Significantly underexplored with only two historic drillholes, the Wales Lake Project is located just outside of the Southwestern Athabasca Basin within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits. A series of recent discoveries including F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area further highlight the uranium discovery potential near the Southwestern Athabasca Basin.

Wales Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and approved on behalf of the company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & COO of F4 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Hartmann has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

This news release also refers to neighboring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Wales Lake Project. For additional information on the Wales Lake Project, please refer to the reports titled "Technical Report for the Wales Lake West Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated February 3, 2025 and "Technical Report for the Wales Lake East Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated May 12, 2025, both available at , and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About F4 Uranium Corp.:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer following a lineage of discovery success lead by the same team. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

