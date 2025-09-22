Kuwaiti, French Air Forces Carry Out Joint Exercise Swift Falcon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti and French Air Forces carried out the joint military exercise "Swift Falcon" at Ahmad Al-Jaber Air Base.
The exercise was attended by Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sabah Jaber Al-Sabah, French Ambassador Olivier Gauvin, and senior military officials.
In a press statement on Monday, the General Staff affirmed that the drill aims to boost military cooperation and exchange operational expertise between Kuwait and France to enhance combat readiness and joint operational efficiency.
The Deputy Chief of the General Staff stressed the General Staff's commitment to advancing training systems and strengthening ties with friendly nations, praising the participants' high readiness and coordination throughout the exercise.
At the conclusion, the delegation toured parts of the drill, reviewing its outcomes and emphasizing the importance of continued cooperation in promoting regional security and stability. (end)
