Secretary Stresses Improvement Of Aviation, Tourism Services
The meeting elaborately discussed issues relating to improvement of passenger services and other strategies for development of the country's civil aviation and tourism sectors.
At the meeting, the secretary emphasized the importance of improving the collective behavior and service quality of all stakeholders to ensure better experiences for passengers and tourists.
She also instructed the commissioners to take necessary preparations to celebrate the upcoming World Tourism Day on September 27 in a befitting manner.
The commissioners proposed several initiatives to develop the country's tourism sector. These included land acquisition for tourism infrastructure, identifying and promoting potential tourist destinations, freeing encroached lands, improving waste management, developing infrastructure, and implementing tobacco-free guidelines at tourist sites.
Bangladesh Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Nujhat Yasmin, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director and CEO Shafiqur Rahman, divisional commissioners from all eight divisions, and senior officials of the ministry attended the meeting.
