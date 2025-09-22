U.S. Smart Home And Security Market Tracker, August 2025 Update - Key Industry Trends, Market Shifts, And Player Announcements
Smart Home and Security Tracker provides market intelligence on the competitive US Smart Home and Security landscape by sizing and forecasting the overlapping markets and providing an analysis of key industry trends, market shifts, and player announcements on an ongoing basis.
Market Trends & Competitor News
The monthly report covers announcements from major industry players and highlights the potential impact it will have on the market.
- It helps competing brands understand how the actions of different companies may impact their own bottom-line. It includes insight on the activity of major tech giants in the smart home space, Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung It includes insight on the activity of and the major smart security providers and platforms ADT, Comcast, Brinks, Vivint, SimpliSafe, and others.
The Smart Home and Security Market Tracker helps companies stay informed with Market Sizing and Quarterly Updates focused on the smart home market.
Key Topics Covered:
AI Revolutionizing Smart Home and Security: The Consumer View
- Consumer Adoption: Smart Home Device Owners Lead Use Cases: Safety, Security, and Management Willingness to Pay: AI as a Service Layer Consumer Perceptions: Optimism and Concern Implications: Building Trust and Differentiation
Industry News & Competitor Moves
- Amazon Pulls Sengled Alexa Skill After Numerous Outages Parks Perspectives: Amazon Takes Action to For User Experience and Reputation Black Hat Demo Exposes Gemini AI Vulnerability in Google Home Controls Parks Perspectives: AI Vulnerabilities Point Towards Need for Tighter Security Sonos Voice Control to Add Philips Hue Integration in 2025 Parks Perspectives: Smart Speakers Important for Future of Smart Home Control Adaptive Insurance Uses Ting's Grid Data to Automate Power Outage Claims Parks Perspectives: Whisker Lab's Partnership with Adaptive Enhances its Position Duke Energy Expands Energy Efficiency Incentives and Demand Response Programs in South Carolina Parks Perspectives: Incentives Induce DR Participation for Grid Constraints CSA Releases v1.4.2 of the Matter Standard for Smart Homes Parks Perspectives: v1.4.2 Furthers Supports the Growth of Matter for Consumers Latch Rebrands as DOOR, Expanding from Smart Access to Smart Home Parks Perspectives: Solving for Supply-Side Fragmentation & Renter Expectations
Summary of Market News
Companies Featured
- Adaptive Insurance ADT Amazon Apple Brinks Comcast CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance) Duke Energy Google Latch (rebranded as DOOR) Philips Hue Samsung Sengled SimpliSafe Sonos Ting (part of Whisker Labs' Ting service) Vivint Whisker Labs
