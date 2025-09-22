Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Good News For Assam! Govt Employees To Get September Salary In Advance For Durga Puja Festivities

2025-09-22 05:01:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Assam government will release the September salary of its employees in advance in view of the Durga Puja festivities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The disbursement process will start from Tuesday, instead of the scheduled date of October 1, he said.

“In view of the forthcoming Durga Puja, the State Government has decided to release the salary for September 2025 in advance,” Sarma said in a post on X.

"The Treasury will start receiving salary bills from tomorrow," he added.

