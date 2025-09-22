Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UP Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat In Front Of Kids, Sits With Body, Calls Cops To Confess

2025-09-22 05:00:54
In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man slit his wife's throat in front of their two young children and then called police to confess. The accused, identified as Kishan Sharma, a daily-wage labourer hailing from Bulandshahr, had been living with his wife Chanchal (32) and their children aged six and seven in a cramped rented one-room home in Dadri since their marriage in 2016.

According to investigators, Kishan's suspicion over Chanchal's alleged relationship with another man had been brewing tension in the household for months, leading to repeated clashes. The turmoil escalated in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 5 am, following another heated quarrel, Kishan, in a violent fit of rage, seized a kitchen knife and allegedly attacked his wife, slitting her throat and leaving multiple stab wounds on her shoulder. The act unfolded before their children, who were left in shock.

Man calls cops to confess

Soon after, Kishan picked up the phone and dialed the police helpline 112. His chilling words, "I have killed my wife and am sitting with her body and my children."

A police team rushed to the scene, where they discovered Kishan seated beside Chanchal's body, while the two children stood trembling at a distance. Dadri police station SHO Arvind Kumar confirmed that Kishan immediately admitted to the crime upon the officers' arrival.

The children, traumatised, told police that their father had brutally beaten their mother during the altercation. Police further revealed that Kishan had often confronted Chanchal over her interactions with another man, intensifying marital discord.

A case of murder has been registered against him under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dadri police station.

