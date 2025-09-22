On Camera, Speeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Coastal Road Divider In Mumbai (WATCH)

Mumbai's Coastal Road witnessed high-octane drama on Sunday morning when a speeding Lamborghini spun out of control and rammed into a divider - leaving its driver miraculously unhurt. The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah of Nepean Sea Road, was reportedly going towards Colaba when accident happened.“Shah lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider,” an official confirmed.

Within minutes, footage of the crash went viral on social media, igniting chatter on road safety and the handling high-performance cars on Mumbai's bustling streets. Car enthusiast and Raymond Ltd Chairman Gautam Singhania reposted the viral clip on X, with a caption,“Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini?”

Another day, another Lamborghini mishap This time on Mumbai's Coastal Road. Do these cars even have traction? From catching fire to losing grip - what's going on with Lamborghini? #StephanWinkelmann #Lamborghini #Lamborghinilndia #LuxuryCars #Supercars #ExoticCars... twitter/QC9ckl8fdV

- Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) September 21, 2025

The luxury supercar's front end was mangled in the crash and had to be towed away, drawing bystanders. Initial probe suggests the slick, rain-soaked road may have played a role in the crash. To rule out technical glitches, Worli police have asked the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to inspect the vehicle. Shah now faces charges under sections pertaining to rash driving.