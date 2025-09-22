Swan Defence Hits Record High, PNC Infratech Gains On Major Deals

Shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries and PNC Infratech shot up on Monday, driven by deal wins.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) hit a record high on Monday, after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for an investment of ₹4,250 crore.

The partnership will focus on modernizing shipyard infrastructure, expanding capacity, strengthening domestic supply chains, and developing a skilled workforce.

Under the MoU, ₹3,500 crore will be allocated to expand the Pipavav Port shipyard. The expansion will include upgrades to slipways, jetties, cranes, block fabrication facilities, and dredging operations.

A ₹200 crore Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be established at the shipyard to train over 1,000 people annually in advanced shipbuilding, R & D, and retrofitting technologies.

Additionally, a 200-acre Maritime Cluster will be developed with a ₹550 crore investment to foster ancillary industries.

The stock hit its upper circuit limit on Monday. Year-to-date, Swan Defence shares have gained a staggering 1426.8%.

PNC Infratech

The company received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Bihar State Road Development Corporation (BSRDC) for a major infrastructure project. The contract involves the construction of a high-level bridge along with an approach road spanning 21.3 km on the Hathouri-Atrar-Bavangama-Aurai route in Bihar.

The project will be executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis, with a scheduled execution timeline of 1,095 days. The total value of the order is ₹495.54 crore.

While the stock has shed 7% year-to-date, it has seen some buying interest over the past three months, gaining 5.5%.

