Top TWS Earbuds You Can Grab Under Rs 5,000 In Amazon And Flipkart Sale 2025-Oneplus, Realme And More

With the festive season just around the corner, Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sales are about to kick off, bringing some of the best deals of the year on gadgets. For those looking to upgrade their audio gear, this is the perfect time to grab high-quality true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones without spending too much. To help you choose, here's a roundup of the best TWS options under Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 from popular brands like OnePlus, Realme, and boAt.

Top TWS earphones under Rs 5,000

OnePlus Buds 4

Priced at an effective Rs 4,799, the OnePlus Buds 4 make a strong case in this range. They are equipped with dual 11mm drivers similar to the flagship Buds Pro 3 and support Hi-Res audio. Features include adaptive active noise cancellation, dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, ultra-low 47ms latency, and impressive battery life - up to 45 hours (11 hours on the earbuds themselves).

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro

For those leaning towards Realme, the Buds Air 7 Pro are a competitive pick in this segment, usually priced around Rs 5,000. They bring 11mm dual drivers, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, and 45ms low latency. On a full charge, they deliver up to 48 hours of playback with 12 hours from the buds alone.

Best TWS earphones under Rs 3,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

A design standout with its dual-tone oval charging case, the Nord Buds 3 Pro pack more than just looks. Originally priced at Rs 2,999, they will be available at an effective price of Rs 2,099 (including a Rs 300 bank discount) during the sale. Under the hood, they feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC, dual-device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, Google fast pair support, and a total playback time of 44 hours (12 hours from the buds).

boAt Nirvana X

First unveiled at CES 2025, boAt's Nirvana X launched at Rs 2,799 earlier this year. As part of Amazon's upcoming festival sale, they will drop to just Rs 1,999, making them an attractive value-for-money pick. They sport 10mm dynamic drivers, LDAC codec support, 60ms low-latency gaming mode, Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device connectivity, smart in-ear detection, and up to 40 hours of total playback time.

Best TWS earphones under Rs 2,000

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

If you're on a tighter budget, the Nord Buds 3 offer excellent value at an effective price of Rs 1,599 in the sale. They feature large 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ANC support, Bluetooth 5.4, and an impressive 43 hours of total playback (12 hours on the buds).