Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Hails Charlie Kirk As 'Great American Hero' At Arizona Memorial


2025-09-22 05:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

At a memorial service in Arizona, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a 'Great American Hero.' The event, attended by allies including Pete Hegseth, highlighted Kirk's political influence and Trump's admiration for his role in conservative movements.

