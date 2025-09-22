Vastu Tips: Signs Of Vastu Defects In Your Home And What To Do About Them

Is your home facing unexplained problems or constant negativity? These could be signs of Vastu defects. Learn how to identify common Vastu dosh in your home and simple remedies to fix them. Improve harmony, health, and wealth with these Vastu tips.

Frequent fights? It could be a Vastu defect. Remedies: Avoid large opposing mirrors in the living room. Point bed head east/north. Ensure no mirror reflects the bed.

Frequent headaches, fatigue, or sleep issues? It could be a Vastu defect. The placement of the bed and kitchen impacts health. Remedy: Ensure good airflow and correct room directions.

Struggling with business losses or rising expenses? It might be a Vastu defect. The placement of your safe or desk can be a cause. Remedy: Keep valuables in the north/east.

Appliances like the TV or fridge breaking down often? Cracks in walls? These could be signs of a Vastu defect. Remedy: Repair cracks and arrange electronics properly.

Poor sleep, fears, or nightmares? It might be due to negative energy. Remedy: Ensure the bedroom is in the east or north. Use light colors to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Don't feel like being at home? It could be a Vastu defect caused by dark colors or wrong furniture placement. Remedy: Keep it clean, use bright colors, and add plants.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.