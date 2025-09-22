Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vaishno Devi Temple Decked With Flowers And Fruits On First Day Of Navratri


2025-09-22 05:00:52
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

On the first day of Navratri, devotees flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, to seek Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings. The temple was beautifully decorated with colorful flowers and fresh fruits, creating a festive and divine ambience for pilgrims.

MENAFN22092025007385015968ID1110092630

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search