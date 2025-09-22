Vaishno Devi Temple Decked With Flowers And Fruits On First Day Of Navratri
On the first day of Navratri, devotees flocked to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, to seek Maa Vaishno Devi's blessings. The temple was beautifully decorated with colorful flowers and fresh fruits, creating a festive and divine ambience for pilgrims.
