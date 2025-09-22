Silver Rally Reflects Fed Outlook And Industrial Strain
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Monday's data from Capital via TradingView placed silver at $43.67 per ounce in early New York trading. Traders drove prices higher on renewed expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year.
At the same time, strong demand from industries like solar power and electric vehicles has kept supply tight. Over the past day, silver added 1.36 percent and rose above its 50- and 100-day simple moving averages.
The price also crossed above its 200-day exponential moving average for the first time since June. Trading volume jumped as buyers confirmed the breakout.
Technically, the daily relative strength index hit 73, indicating overbought conditions but confirming strong momentum. The MACD line moved above its signal line, with growing positive histogram bars.
Meanwhile, widened Bollinger Bands underscored rising volatility and bullish sentiment. Behind the charts, analysts point to an ongoing silver deficit.
Global mine output stayed flat this year, while fabrication demand outpaced production for a seventh straight year. As a result, silver inventories in major warehouses remain at multi-year lows.
Furthermore, a stable dollar funding environment supported commodity flows overnight. The global liquidity index held near 100.13, signaling ample dollar liquidity. Lower real yields in bond markets also made silver more attractive as an alternative asset.
Institutional investors continued to back this view. Silver -backed ETFs added about 1.2 million ounces overnight, extending a trend of inflows that has reached over 95 million ounces since January.
These steady ETF purchases have bolstered prices alongside the industrial drivers. Looking ahead, traders will watch key US data this week, including consumer price index figures and Fed minutes. A softer inflation reading could fuel further gains, while a hotter print may trigger profit taking.
In parallel, industrial demand and ETF activity will remain central to price direction. In global markets, Asian futures in Tokyo and Shanghai reflected the US bullish tone.
European trading opened higher, and Middle Eastern spot premiums held steady. Meanwhile, physical demand in India remained firm ahead of its festival season, supporting Asian premiums.
This rally shows how monetary policy bets and real-world demand combine to push silver to new heights. However, overbought technical signals suggest a possible pause before the next leg higher.
At the same time, strong demand from industries like solar power and electric vehicles has kept supply tight. Over the past day, silver added 1.36 percent and rose above its 50- and 100-day simple moving averages.
The price also crossed above its 200-day exponential moving average for the first time since June. Trading volume jumped as buyers confirmed the breakout.
Technically, the daily relative strength index hit 73, indicating overbought conditions but confirming strong momentum. The MACD line moved above its signal line, with growing positive histogram bars.
Meanwhile, widened Bollinger Bands underscored rising volatility and bullish sentiment. Behind the charts, analysts point to an ongoing silver deficit.
Global mine output stayed flat this year, while fabrication demand outpaced production for a seventh straight year. As a result, silver inventories in major warehouses remain at multi-year lows.
Furthermore, a stable dollar funding environment supported commodity flows overnight. The global liquidity index held near 100.13, signaling ample dollar liquidity. Lower real yields in bond markets also made silver more attractive as an alternative asset.
Institutional investors continued to back this view. Silver -backed ETFs added about 1.2 million ounces overnight, extending a trend of inflows that has reached over 95 million ounces since January.
These steady ETF purchases have bolstered prices alongside the industrial drivers. Looking ahead, traders will watch key US data this week, including consumer price index figures and Fed minutes. A softer inflation reading could fuel further gains, while a hotter print may trigger profit taking.
In parallel, industrial demand and ETF activity will remain central to price direction. In global markets, Asian futures in Tokyo and Shanghai reflected the US bullish tone.
European trading opened higher, and Middle Eastern spot premiums held steady. Meanwhile, physical demand in India remained firm ahead of its festival season, supporting Asian premiums.
This rally shows how monetary policy bets and real-world demand combine to push silver to new heights. However, overbought technical signals suggest a possible pause before the next leg higher.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment