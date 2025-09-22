Brazil's Citizens Unite To Block Lawmakers' Self-Protection Measures
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On September 21, tens of thousands of Brazilians filled streets in 33 cities to oppose two bills that critics call an“Impunity Package.” The first measure, known as the Shielding PEC, would force Congress to approve any criminal proceedings against deputies and senators.
The second, dubbed the Amnesty Bill, aims to erase convictions for participants in the January 8, 2023, attack on federal institutions. In São Paulo, aerial counts showed 42,400 people stretching over four blocks of Avenida Paulista.
In Rio de Janeiro, estimates placed 41,800 attendees on Copacabana Beach. These non-affiliated crowds-students, teachers, retirees, public servants-carried banners declaring“No Amnesty” and“Congress Doesn't Represent Us.”
Their turnout outpaced recent partisan rallies, revealing a cross-ideological surge of frustration. Behind the protests lies a deeper story: ordinary voters fear lawmakers will rewrite rules to protect themselves.
Many believe the Shielding PEC would block investigations into over 80 legislators facing Supreme Court probes. The Amnesty Bill could overturn roughly 27 years of sentences against former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies.
The Workers' Party now confronts a credibility crisis. Twelve of its deputies backed the Shielding PEC to win Centrão support for Lula 's fiscal agenda and to stall the amnesty.
Meanwhile, ex-minister José Dirceu-convicted of corruption in 2016-spoke at Brasília's rally, urging broader congressional reform. This spontaneous wave signals that Brazilians demand equal accountability.
Business leaders warn that weakened judicial oversight could erode investor confidence and heighten political risk. Voters outside Brazil should watch closely: these demonstrations reflect a global struggle to preserve democratic checks and balances.
